Takung Art Co Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Takung Art Co Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the September 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Takung Art stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. Takung Art has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $2.38.

Takung Art (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter.

Takung Art Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates an electronic online platform for artists, art dealers, and art investors to offer and trade in valuable artwork primarily in the People's Republic of China. Its electronic online platform is located at www.takungae.com. The company offers online listing and trading services that allow artists/art dealers/owners to access art trading market where they can engage with a range of investors.

