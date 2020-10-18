Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 9,506 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 563,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,506 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 21.9% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $95,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,767,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,779 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,705,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,164,000 after buying an additional 1,087,783 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,329,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,279,000 after buying an additional 107,248 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,012,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,645,000 after buying an additional 49,253 shares during the period. Finally, Nippon Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.4% during the second quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,874,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,525 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $177.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.57. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $181.67.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.