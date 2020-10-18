Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,306 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises approximately 6.3% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $27,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWV. Paracle Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $204.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.33. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $126.00 and a fifty-two week high of $209.10.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

