Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. Sells 2,700 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. iShares US Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $3,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cabana LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 7,020.3% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 640,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 631,057 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 13,363.6% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $81.66 on Friday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $56.27 and a 12-month high of $100.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.71 and its 200-day moving average is $78.42.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Recommended Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.