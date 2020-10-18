Taylor Wealth Management Partners Has $15.59 Million Stock Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Taylor Wealth Management Partners lowered its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,107 shares during the period. Paypal makes up 7.1% of Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ holdings in Paypal were worth $15,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 154.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,602,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,398,034,000 after acquiring an additional 8,872,484 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,233,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,979,166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009,600 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 40.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,388,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,984,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,638 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 84.2% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,055,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,229,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 39.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,744,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,697,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Paypal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total transaction of $1,743,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,409,120.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total value of $4,922,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,403 shares in the company, valued at $101,674,586.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,409 shares of company stock worth $22,178,495 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock opened at $204.45 on Friday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $212.45. The company has a market cap of $239.88 billion, a PE ratio of 93.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Paypal from $186.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Paypal from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.98.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

