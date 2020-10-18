TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy”

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has $49.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $54.00.

TRP has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of TC Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of TC Energy from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. US Capital Advisors started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TC Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.19.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $43.03 on Wednesday. TC Energy has a 1-year low of $32.37 and a 1-year high of $57.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.67.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. TC Energy had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TC Energy will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.6072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 77.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRP. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in TC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $524,301,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $291,094,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 11,128.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,548,897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $108,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526,196 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,603,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $568,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258,748 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,383,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $236,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.