Tc Pipelines Lp Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $3.92 Per Share (TSE:TRP)

Tc Pipelines Lp (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Tc Pipelines in a report issued on Wednesday, October 14th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now anticipates that the company will earn $3.92 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.73. US Capital Advisors currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Tc Pipelines’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.45. The company had revenue of C$3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.13 billion.

TRP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$65.00 price target on shares of Tc Pipelines in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Tc Pipelines from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$71.00 price target on Tc Pipelines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Tc Pipelines from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Tc Pipelines from C$71.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$71.40.

Shares of TRP opened at C$56.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.58. Tc Pipelines has a one year low of C$47.05 and a one year high of C$76.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$59.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$61.05.

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

