Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) Price Target Lowered to C$68.00 at Raymond James

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TRP has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore set a C$75.00 price target on shares of Tc Pipelines and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$68.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Tc Pipelines has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$71.40.

Get Tc Pipelines alerts:

TRP stock opened at C$56.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.31 billion and a PE ratio of 12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$59.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$61.05. Tc Pipelines has a one year low of C$47.05 and a one year high of C$76.58.

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.45. The firm had revenue of C$3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.13 billion. Research analysts predict that Tc Pipelines will post 4.2422065 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tc Pipelines

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Tc Pipelines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tc Pipelines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.