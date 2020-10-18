Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Increased to C$25.00 by Analysts at Eight Capital

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price objective hoisted by Eight Capital from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TECK.B. CSFB raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. CIBC raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Clarkson Capital raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Teck Resources from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$21.60.

TSE:TECK.B opened at C$17.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.05. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of C$8.15 and a 1-year high of C$23.20.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

