Tekcapital (LON:TEK) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.02

Tekcapital PLC (LON:TEK) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.02 and traded as low as $10.67. Tekcapital shares last traded at $11.40, with a volume of 214,417 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $11.19 million and a P/E ratio of 2.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 10.97 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 12.02.

Tekcapital Company Profile (LON:TEK)

Tekcapital plc, through its subsidiaries, provides range of technology transfer services to universities and corporations in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company engages in the provision of recruitment activities; and provides reports and services to locate and transfer technologies to customers.

