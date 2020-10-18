Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) (ETR:O2D) PT Set at €3.60 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($4.24) target price on Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) (ETR:O2D) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
ETR:O2D opened at €2.24 ($2.63) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of €2.29 and a 200 day moving average of €2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.65, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG has a 1-year low of €1.72 ($2.03) and a 1-year high of €2.92 ($3.44).
About Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F)
