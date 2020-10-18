Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) (ETR:O2D) PT Set at €3.60 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($4.24) target price on Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) (ETR:O2D) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ETR:O2D opened at €2.24 ($2.63) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of €2.29 and a 200 day moving average of €2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.65, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG has a 1-year low of €1.72 ($2.03) and a 1-year high of €2.92 ($3.44).

Get Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) alerts:

About Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F)

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.