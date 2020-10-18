TELENET GRP HLD/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Buy”

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of TELENET GRP HLD/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TLGHY. Morgan Stanley upgraded TELENET GRP HLD/ADR from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of TELENET GRP HLD/ADR in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded TELENET GRP HLD/ADR from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy.

TELENET GRP HLD/ADR stock opened at $20.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.21 and its 200-day moving average is $19.72. TELENET GRP HLD/ADR has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $24.75.

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers basic video services, including basic cable television services; enhanced video services, including premium sports and film channels, a range of extended thematic channels, and a selection of films and broadcast contents; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

