TELENET GRP HLD/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Buy”

Posted by on Oct 18th, 2020

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of TELENET GRP HLD/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TLGHY. Morgan Stanley upgraded TELENET GRP HLD/ADR from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of TELENET GRP HLD/ADR in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded TELENET GRP HLD/ADR from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy.

TELENET GRP HLD/ADR stock opened at $20.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.21 and its 200-day moving average is $19.72. TELENET GRP HLD/ADR has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $24.75.

About TELENET GRP HLD/ADR

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers basic video services, including basic cable television services; enhanced video services, including premium sports and film channels, a range of extended thematic channels, and a selection of films and broadcast contents; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

