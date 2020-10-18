TenX (PAY) Hits Market Cap of $8.38 Million

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. Over the last seven days, TenX has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. One TenX token can currently be bought for about $0.0572 or 0.00000501 BTC on exchanges. TenX has a market cap of $8.38 million and $6.90 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00037953 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008758 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006421 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005647 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $557.79 or 0.04884317 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00031440 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001877 BTC.

TenX Profile

PAY is a token. Its launch date was July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 146,414,358 tokens. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech

TenX Token Trading

TenX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TenX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

