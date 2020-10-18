Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) to post earnings per share of $0.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Teradata’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.31. Teradata posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teradata will report full year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Teradata.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Teradata had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TDC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Teradata from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Teradata from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Teradata from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of Teradata stock opened at $21.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.68 and its 200 day moving average is $21.94. Teradata has a one year low of $17.62 and a one year high of $31.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Teradata by 14.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Teradata by 448.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Teradata by 12.5% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Teradata by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 24,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Teradata by 5.4% in the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 29,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

