Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $441.45 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) will report $441.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Teradata’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $435.90 million and the highest is $447.00 million. Teradata reported sales of $459.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teradata will report full year sales of $1.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Teradata.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Teradata had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TDC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Teradata from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Teradata from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Teradata from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradata presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Teradata stock opened at $21.79 on Thursday. Teradata has a 12-month low of $17.62 and a 12-month high of $31.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Teradata by 14.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Teradata by 448.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 12.5% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Teradata by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 24,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Teradata by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 29,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period.

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

