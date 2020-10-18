Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 112.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,610,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $458,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,982 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1,697.6% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,897,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,160 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth $142,131,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,874,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,084,587,000 after purchasing an additional 770,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 30.1% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,464,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $312,861,000 after purchasing an additional 569,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $127.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.38.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 26,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,497,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,008,730. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $5,540,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,400,864.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 236,495 shares of company stock worth $31,419,345 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $153.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $93.09 and a 12 month high of $155.88.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

