THETA Price Hits $0.64 on Major Exchanges (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. One THETA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00005636 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, Coinbit, OKEx and Hotbit. THETA has a total market cap of $643.96 million and $32.85 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, THETA has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00037981 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008753 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006421 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $555.39 or 0.04860398 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00031454 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002969 BTC.

THETA Profile

THETA is a token. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken

THETA Token Trading

THETA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Binance, Coinbit, Gate.io, Bithumb, OKEx, Hotbit, Huobi, Fatbtc, DDEX, Upbit and WazirX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

