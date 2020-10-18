THOR MINI/PAR VTG FPD 0.0001 (LON:THR) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.83

THOR MINI/PAR VTG FPD 0.0001 (LON:THR)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.83 and traded as high as $0.97. THOR MINI/PAR VTG FPD 0.0001 shares last traded at $0.94, with a volume of 15,717,063 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 million and a PE ratio of -9.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

THOR MINI/PAR VTG FPD 0.0001 (LON:THR) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The company reported GBX (0.09) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter.

Thor Mining PLC engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. It explores for tungsten, molybdenum, copper, silver, lithium, and gold deposits. The company's primary assets include comprise the Molyhil Tungsten-Molybdenum project located in the Northern Territory of Australia; and the Pilot Mountain tungsten project located in Nevada, the United States.

