TIM Participacoes SA (TSU) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 20th

TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) declared an annual dividend on Friday, October 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1841 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Monday, December 7th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. This is an increase from TIM Participacoes’s previous annual dividend of $0.06.
TIM Participacoes has increased its dividend by 105.1% over the last three years.
TIM Participacoes stock opened at $12.28 on Friday. TIM Participacoes has a one year low of $10.28 and a one year high of $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.01.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSU. ValuEngine cut shares of TIM Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TIM Participacoes from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of TIM Participacoes in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperformer” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of TIM Participacoes from $62.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.25.
TIM Participacoes Company Profile
TIM Participações SA provides telecommunication services in Brazil. It offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. The company offers prepaid and postpaid services; corporate solutions for mobile or fixed services, as well as mobile-to-mobile services; value-added services; financial and other services; digital channels; and customer services.
See Also: Technical Analysis
Receive News & Ratings for TIM Participacoes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM Participacoes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.