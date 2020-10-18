TIM Participacoes SA (TSU) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 20th

TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) declared an annual dividend on Friday, October 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1841 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Monday, December 7th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. This is an increase from TIM Participacoes’s previous annual dividend of $0.06.

TIM Participacoes has increased its dividend by 105.1% over the last three years.

TIM Participacoes stock opened at $12.28 on Friday. TIM Participacoes has a one year low of $10.28 and a one year high of $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.01.

TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. TIM Participacoes had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $743.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.83 million. Sell-side analysts expect that TIM Participacoes will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSU. ValuEngine cut shares of TIM Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TIM Participacoes from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of TIM Participacoes in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperformer” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of TIM Participacoes from $62.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.25.

TIM Participações SA provides telecommunication services in Brazil. It offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. The company offers prepaid and postpaid services; corporate solutions for mobile or fixed services, as well as mobile-to-mobile services; value-added services; financial and other services; digital channels; and customer services.

