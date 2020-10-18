TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Biltmore Wealth Management LLC

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,319 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 11,934 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its position in TJX Companies by 4.2% in the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,982 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management raised its position in TJX Companies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 11,342 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 3.8% in the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 13,746 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.81.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $56.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. TJX Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $64.95. The firm has a market cap of $67.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.39, a PEG ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 0.74.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,233,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,796,375.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

