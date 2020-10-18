TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.06

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.06 and traded as low as $3.69. TomTom shares last traded at $3.69, with a volume of 4,031 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.06.

About TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY)

TomTom N.V. develops and sells navigation and location-based products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Enterprise, and Consumer. The company offers standard definition, advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), and high definition maps; map application programming interfaces and software development kits; navigation software; and traffic online services to automotive customers, including original equipment manufacturers and tier 1 head unit vendors, as well as application developers, Internet of Things experts, fleet and logistic management providers, governments, and cloud service providers.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for TomTom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TomTom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.