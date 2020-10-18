Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) (TSE:TXG) Price Target Raised to C$36.00

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) (TSE:TXG) had its price objective increased by Eight Capital from C$31.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

TXG has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) from C$23.50 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) from C$30.50 to C$31.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$29.56.

Shares of TXG stock opened at C$20.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.87, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 93.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$20.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$19.50. Torex Gold Resources Inc. has a one year low of C$8.79 and a one year high of C$25.52.

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) (TSE:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$151.28 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Torex Gold Resources Inc. will post 1.9408063 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harold Bernard Loyer sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.98, for a total transaction of C$274,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$360,669.82.

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El LimÃ³n Guajes mining complex and the Media Luna deposit that consists of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

