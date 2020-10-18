Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) (TSE:TOU) PT Raised to C$23.00 at Raymond James

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) (TSE:TOU) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Cormark boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. CIBC lifted their target price on Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$23.00 target price on Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$21.94.

Shares of TOU stock opened at C$17.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 77.08. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a twelve month low of C$6.73 and a twelve month high of C$18.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.64.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) (TSE:TOU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$342.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$386.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 1.4416762 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is 212.39%.

In other Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$16.57 per share, with a total value of C$82,856.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,651,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$143,363,035.69. Insiders bought a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $327,626 over the last three months.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

