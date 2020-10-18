Traceability Chain (TAC) Price Reaches $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. Traceability Chain has a market capitalization of $579,205.47 and approximately $1,226.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Traceability Chain has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. One Traceability Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, BCEX and LBank.

HEX (HEX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00010326 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00091993 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000842 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00009290 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00021233 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 89.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00054325 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Traceability Chain (CRYPTO:TAC) is a token. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 859,798,174 tokens. Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1 . The official message board for Traceability Chain is blog.tacchain.cn . Traceability Chain’s official website is tacchain.cn

Traceability Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, FCoin and BCEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Traceability Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Traceability Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

