Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) PT Raised to $170.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

TSCO has been the topic of several other reports. Edward Jones cut Tractor Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $138.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Tractor Supply from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $136.74.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $153.09 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $63.89 and a one year high of $157.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.12 and a 200 day moving average of $127.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 6,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,068,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,840,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,753,205.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 168,825 shares of company stock worth $25,257,904. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 195,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,734,000 after purchasing an additional 19,988 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 202,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,117,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 6,115.2% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 104,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,810,000 after buying an additional 103,103 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 28.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,388,000 after buying an additional 15,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

