Transat A.T. Inc. (TRZ.TO) (TSE:TRZ) Price Target Cut to C$4.50

Transat A.T. Inc. (TRZ.TO) (TSE:TRZ) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$9.00 to C$4.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. TD Securities currently has a tender rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TRZ. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Transat A.T. Inc. (TRZ.TO) from C$8.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Laurentian reduced their price target on shares of Transat A.T. Inc. (TRZ.TO) from C$8.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Transat A.T. Inc. (TRZ.TO) from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Transat A.T. Inc. (TRZ.TO) from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

TRZ stock opened at C$4.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.45 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.11. Transat A.T. Inc. has a 52-week low of C$3.56 and a 52-week high of C$16.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 309.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated tour operator in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries in the Americas and Europe. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

