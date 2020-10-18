Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Rating Lowered to Sell at Eight Capital

Eight Capital downgraded shares of Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TV. Raymond James set a C$0.10 target price on shares of Trevali Mining and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Trevali Mining to C$0.05 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$0.18.

Get Trevali Mining alerts:

Shares of TV stock opened at C$0.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $105.72 million and a P/E ratio of -0.50. Trevali Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.06 and a 1-year high of C$0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.80, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.11.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$59.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$71.40 million. Analysts expect that Trevali Mining will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trevali Mining Company Profile

Trevali Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Burkina Faso, Namibia, Canada, and Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in the Perkoa mine located in the Sanguie Province, Burkina Faso; Rosh Pinah mine located in southwestern Namibia; Caribou mine located to the west of Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander mine located to the northeast of Lima, Peru.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.