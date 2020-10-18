Tripio Price Hits $0.0007 (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. One Tripio token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tripio has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. Tripio has a market cap of $2.48 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tripio alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00037953 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008758 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006421 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005647 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $557.79 or 0.04884317 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00031440 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Tripio Token Profile

TRIO is a token. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tripio’s official website is trip.io

Tripio Token Trading

Tripio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tripio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tripio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tripio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tripio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.