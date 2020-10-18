Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) – Truist Securiti lowered their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Redfin in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 14th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Khan now forecasts that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Redfin’s FY2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Get Redfin alerts:

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $213.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.78 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 7.73%.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RDFN. 140166 cut Redfin from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler began coverage on Redfin in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Truist upped their target price on Redfin from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Redfin from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.24.

RDFN stock opened at $48.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.30 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.56 and a 200-day moving average of $36.24. Redfin has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $56.31.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Redfin during the second quarter worth approximately $168,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Redfin by 63.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Redfin during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Redfin during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Redfin during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CTO Bridget Frey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $251,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 110,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,576,004.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $844,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,790,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,556,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 340,630 shares of company stock worth $15,429,864 in the last ninety days. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.