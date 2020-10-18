U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC cut its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 147.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,061,000 after acquiring an additional 9,723,270 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1,232.6% during the second quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,598,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,665,000 after buying an additional 2,403,203 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,773,000 after buying an additional 2,392,958 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,585,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,703,551,000 after buying an additional 2,314,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,613,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USB stock opened at $39.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.30. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

USB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.40.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

