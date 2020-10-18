U-SWIRL (OTCMKTS:SWRL) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.01

U-SWIRL Inc (OTCMKTS:SWRL) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. U-SWIRL shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 15,000 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01.

U-SWIRL Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SWRL)

U-Swirl, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises self-serve frozen yogurt cafés. It operates and franchises frozen yogurt cafés under the U-SWIRL Frozen Yogurt, CherryBerry, Yogurtini, Fuzzy Peach, Aspen Leaf Yogurt, Yogli Mogli, Let's Yo!, and Josie's Frozen Yogurt brand names.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for U-SWIRL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U-SWIRL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.