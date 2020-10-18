Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Holdings Lifted by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,373 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,273,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,185,401,000 after purchasing an additional 24,836,270 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 13.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,059,378 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,680,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,577,482 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,137,556 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,402,875,000 after buying an additional 13,963,363 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 17,609,096 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $547,290,000 after buying an additional 6,324,212 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,190,894 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $452,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.51.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $67,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 281,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,458,684.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $200,220 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

UBER stock opened at $33.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $41.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.19.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.24). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.99% and a negative return on equity of 38.83%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.72) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

