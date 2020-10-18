UBS Group Reiterates €10.50 Price Target for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (BIT:F)

UBS Group set a €10.50 ($12.35) target price on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (BIT:F) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €12.23 ($14.39).

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 1-year low of €5.86 ($6.89) and a 1-year high of €9.08 ($10.68).

