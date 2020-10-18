UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for UDR in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UDR’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial downgraded UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised UDR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on UDR from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.64.

UDR opened at $33.01 on Friday. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $29.20 and a fifty-two week high of $51.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.28 and a 200-day moving average of $36.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 53.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.54.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.34). UDR had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $307.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in UDR by 601.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 486.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

