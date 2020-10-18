Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) SVP Sells $12,845.08 in Stock

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.98, for a total transaction of $12,845.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE opened at $91.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.62 and a beta of 2.23. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc has a 1-year low of $31.99 and a 1-year high of $99.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.16.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $61.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.28 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 188.51% and a negative return on equity of 56.12%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc will post -5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RARE shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.73.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

