United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a growth of 79.6% from the September 15th total of 957,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 582,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of UCBI opened at $18.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. United Community Banks has a 1 year low of $14.95 and a 1 year high of $31.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.28.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. United Community Banks had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $149.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Community Banks will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 17,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 18,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 55,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 231,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of United Community Banks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

