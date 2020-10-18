United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) & AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT) Critical Contrast

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) and AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for United Natural Foods and AMCON Distributing, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Natural Foods 0 8 3 0 2.27 AMCON Distributing 0 0 0 0 N/A

United Natural Foods presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.62%. Given United Natural Foods’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe United Natural Foods is more favorable than AMCON Distributing.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares United Natural Foods and AMCON Distributing’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Natural Foods $21.39 billion 0.05 -$284.99 million $2.08 9.37 AMCON Distributing $1.39 billion 0.03 $3.20 million N/A N/A

AMCON Distributing has lower revenue, but higher earnings than United Natural Foods.

Risk & Volatility

United Natural Foods has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMCON Distributing has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares United Natural Foods and AMCON Distributing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Natural Foods -1.22% 9.88% 1.59% AMCON Distributing 0.17% 4.01% 1.55%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.5% of United Natural Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.5% of AMCON Distributing shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of United Natural Foods shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 66.5% of AMCON Distributing shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

United Natural Foods beats AMCON Distributing on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products. This segment also distributes an array of specialty protein, cheese, deli, food service, and bakery goods; and organic and conventional produce and non-produce perishable items, and natural and organic specialty and gourmet ethnic products, as well as vitamins and minerals. The Retail division operates one retail stores in Rhode Island. The Manufacturing and Branded Products division is involved in importing, roasting, packaging, and distributing nuts, dried fruits, seeds, trail mixes, granola, natural and organic snack items, and confections. This segment also provides Blue Marble Brands products on wholesale basis through third-party distributors in organic, natural, and specialty food brands, as well as directly to retailers; and Field Day brand products primarily to customers through its independent channel. The company serves independently retailers, supernatural chains, conventional supermarkets, and mass market chains, as well as foodservice, e-commerce, and international customers outside Canada. United Natural Foods, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island.

About AMCON Distributing

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products. It serves retailers, such as convenience stores, discount and general merchandise stores, grocery stores, drug stores, liquor stores, tobacco shops, and gas stations; and institutional customers, including restaurants and bars, schools, and sports complexes, as well as other wholesalers. This segment also markets private label lines of water, candy products, batteries, and other products. The Retail Health Food segment is involved in the retail of natural, organic, and specialty foods consisting of produce, baked goods, frozen foods, nutritional supplements, personal care items, and general merchandise. As of November 8, 2019, it operated 22 retail health food stores under the Chamberlin's Natural Foods, Akin's Natural Foods, and Earth Origins Market brands. AMCON Distributing Company was founded in 1981 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

