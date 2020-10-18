United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Stokes Capital Advisors LLC

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises about 2.0% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 3.5% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 19.6% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 82.4% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.7% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $147.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.14.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $174.44 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $177.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.05. The company has a market cap of $150.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $1.06. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $1,217,475.82. Also, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $10,067,112.00. Insiders have sold a total of 80,291 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,237 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.