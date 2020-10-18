UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) is Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,117 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 2.9% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $26,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,727,140 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $23,810,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654,194 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 41,127.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,347,070 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $692,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,377 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 103.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,827,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $817,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,755 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 50.0% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,105,870 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $621,353,000 after purchasing an additional 702,164 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 195.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 760,600 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $224,339,000 after purchasing an additional 503,500 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNH stock opened at $329.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $313.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $333.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $311.35 and its 200 day moving average is $297.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total transaction of $3,856,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,271,985.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total transaction of $3,035,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,215 shares in the company, valued at $48,321,752.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,336 shares of company stock worth $14,928,276. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $335.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $346.68.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

