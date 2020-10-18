UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Given a $335.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $335.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UNH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $384.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $322.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and set a $371.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $346.68.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $329.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $333.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $311.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.69. The firm has a market cap of $313.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total value of $3,035,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,215 shares in the company, valued at $48,321,752.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.59, for a total value of $4,808,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,042,736.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,336 shares of company stock valued at $14,928,276 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,727,140 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,810,470,000 after buying an additional 5,654,194 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,003,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,472,427,000 after acquiring an additional 212,240 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,294,171 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,151,416,000 after purchasing an additional 305,797 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,422,137 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,787,646,000 after purchasing an additional 172,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,794,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,414,060,000 after purchasing an additional 39,532 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

