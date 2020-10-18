Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Universal Electronics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Universal Electronics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.00.

NASDAQ:UEIC opened at $38.35 on Wednesday. Universal Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.29 million, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.24.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.29. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $153.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.64 million. Equities research analysts predict that Universal Electronics will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 47.1% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 6.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,339,000 after purchasing an additional 10,349 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics in the second quarter valued at about $5,089,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 41.1% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 1,453.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 210,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,274,000 after purchasing an additional 197,244 shares during the period.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, home entertainment, automation, security, and hospitality and climate control markets.

