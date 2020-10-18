Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $27.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Universal Truckload is a primarily non-asset based provider of transportation services to shippers throughout the United States and in the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec. Their over-the-road trucking services include both flatbed and dry van operations and they provide rail-truck and steamship-truck intermodal support services. They also offer truck brokerage services, which allow them to supplement their capacity and provide their customers with transportation of freight not handled by their owner-operators. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Logistics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Logistics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Logistics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.00.

ULH opened at $22.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.56 and a 200-day moving average of $17.17. The company has a market capitalization of $606.22 million, a P/E ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 1.70. Universal Logistics has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $25.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $257.98 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Logistics will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ULH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 10,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. 25.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

