UNUS SED LEO 24-Hour Volume Tops $8.71 Million (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be bought for approximately $1.19 or 0.00010433 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a total market capitalization of $1.19 billion and approximately $8.71 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.50 or 0.00415698 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000038 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003505 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003230 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000423 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Coin Profile

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2014. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com . UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG

UNUS SED LEO Coin Trading

UNUS SED LEO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

