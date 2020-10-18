Uquid Coin (UQC) Price Hits $4.60

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. Uquid Coin has a total market capitalization of $45.95 million and approximately $7.37 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Uquid Coin has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. One Uquid Coin token can currently be purchased for about $4.60 or 0.00040214 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, CoinExchange, Exrates and OOOBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00037981 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008753 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006421 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005636 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $555.39 or 0.04860398 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00031454 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001880 BTC.

About Uquid Coin

UQC is a token. It launched on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com . Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin

Uquid Coin Token Trading

Uquid Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, OOOBTC, IDEX, TOPBTC, Livecoin, IDAX and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

