Urban&Civic (LON:UANC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $212.01

Urban&Civic PLC (LON:UANC)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $212.01 and traded as low as $205.00. Urban&Civic shares last traded at $207.00, with a volume of 414,387 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 9.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.62 million and a P/E ratio of 38.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 219.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 212.01.

About Urban&Civic (LON:UANC)

Urban&Civic plc engages in property development and real estate activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Strategic Land and Commercial Property Development. The Strategic Land segment includes serviced and unserviced lands, consented and unconsented land, and mixed-use development and promotion sites.

