US Capital Advisors Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Energy Transfer in a report released on Wednesday, October 14th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.17.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 billion.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ET. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.94.

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $6.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.75. Energy Transfer has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blackstone Group Inc increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 161,580,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,150,451,000 after buying an additional 79,270,161 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 25,620,468 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $182,417,000 after buying an additional 411,201 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,118,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,862,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,618,000 after purchasing an additional 107,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,680,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,931,000 after purchasing an additional 438,740 shares during the last quarter. 39.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

