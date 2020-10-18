US Capital Advisors Comments on Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:EPD)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 14th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.95 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.94. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EPD. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.36.

NYSE EPD opened at $17.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $29.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.55. The company has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.42.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,179 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 115.2% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, COO Graham W. Bacon bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $345,300 in the last three months. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.34%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 82.79%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.