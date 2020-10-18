US Capital Advisors Weighs in on DCP Midstream, LP’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:DCP)

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors increased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of DCP Midstream in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 14th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.29. US Capital Advisors currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for DCP Midstream’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. DCP Midstream had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 10.37%.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on DCP Midstream from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $13.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DCP Midstream from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered DCP Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.17.

Shares of NYSE DCP opened at $13.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 3.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. DCP Midstream has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $26.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 202.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,200,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,844 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,501,809 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,276 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 875.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 976,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,038,000 after acquiring an additional 876,691 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,246,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 463,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 176,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.