Valor Token Price Tops $0.36 (VALOR)

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 18th. One Valor Token token can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00003126 BTC on major exchanges including Bithumb and BitMax. Valor Token has a market cap of $7.15 million and approximately $47,775.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Valor Token has traded up 0.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00037953 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008758 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006421 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005647 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $557.79 or 0.04884317 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00031440 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Valor Token Profile

VALOR is a token. It launched on October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 tokens. The official website for Valor Token is smartvalor.io/en . Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc . The official message board for Valor Token is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog

Buying and Selling Valor Token

Valor Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb and BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Valor Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Valor Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

