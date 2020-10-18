Value Line, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.21 (NASDAQ:VALU)

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) announced a dividend on Friday, October 16th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd.

Value Line has increased its dividend by 17.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years.

Shares of VALU stock opened at $26.85 on Friday. Value Line has a fifty-two week low of $18.40 and a fifty-two week high of $36.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.00 million, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.80 million during the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 41.67% and a return on equity of 32.16%.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Value Line from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd.

About Value Line

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.

